DELAWARE - U.S. Sen. Tom Carper is advocating for the increased utilization of artificial intelligence within government agencies. He is emphasizing its potential as a tool to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility.
According to the senator, Carper sees AI as having significant applications within government agencies. With a vision for instilling greater confidence in the public regarding government agencies, Carper believes that the strategic implementation of AI can pave the way for a more transparent and accountable governance system.
Despite the growing popularity of AI, Carper told CoastTV he understands that society is still in the early stages of comprehending its implications. He acknowledges the potential for continued debates in the future. Carper says that officials should learn from both successes and mistakes with A.I., domestically and internationally.
It was back in October when President Biden issued an executive order, establishing new standards for AI safety and security. The order reflects a commitment to safeguarding consumers and workers while navigating the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence in governance.