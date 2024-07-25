WASHINGTON – On the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), a 23-year Navy veteran and the last Vietnam veteran in the Senate, commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, better known as the G.I. Bill. This bill is most frequently thought of as it relates to education benefits for military personal or their dependents.
Carper praised the G.I. Bill for transforming the lives of veterans, including his own, by providing education, homeownership opportunities and economic uplift. Among other things, the original G.I Bill provided a college education to 450,000 engineers, 240,000 accountants, 238,000 teachers, 122,000 dentists, 91,000 scientist and 67,000 doctors, according to Carper.
Carper cited four reasons why the G.I. Bill is often called the "greatest legislation," including helping military personnel return to life at home and serving as a model to providing resource as veterans. He also noted more recent efforts to extend G.I. Bill benefits to family members and combat fraud targeting veterans.
"The G.I. Bill is the greatest legislation ever passed in the history of our country," Carper said, celebrating its 80-year legacy and future promise. "As many of my colleagues know, I have personally benefited from the opportunities provided by the G.I. Bill. I would not be standing where I am, in this place today, without the benefits provided to me as a Vietnam veteran."