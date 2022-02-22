DELAWARE-- Sen. Tom Carper made his way to Slaughter Beach Tuesday, alongside other Delaware congressional leaders, to highlight the importance of spreading awareness on climate change and making sure coastal communities in Delaware are resilient.
"We received a report last week from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that said, a look into the future, seas are going to continue to rise and if we don't so something about it, eventually, this beach right here will be gone and this community could be, could be wiped out," Sen. Carper said.
Slaughter Beach Mayor Kathy Lock said this environmental plan will also help protect horseshoe crabs in Slaughter Beach.
"[they] are so critical to the health and wellness of humans, because they play a huge role in pharmaceuticals and the development of all new drugs and in fact, played a critical role in COVID-19 vaccines," said Lock.
The 'Coastal Protection Week' tour comes shortly after Sen. Carper and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester introduced the 'SHORRE Act' (The Shoreline Health Oversight, Restoration, Resilience, and Enhancement Act) to Congress earlier this month.
"This is really an opportunity to make sure that the Army Corps of Engineers has a new, fourth mission," she said. "Their mission is also to protect and restore our coastlines and our riverbanks. This is really big because part of the challenge has been trying to figure out who's responsible for what and how we can make sure that there are resources for communities such as Slaughter Beach."
Rep. Blunt-Rochester said this is a bipartisan effort to make sure communities in the coast are better able to adapt to climate change.
Sen. Carper also made his way to the Indian River Inlet Tuesday afternoon to announce a $43 million investment to finish and repair that area.