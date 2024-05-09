SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) is set to announce the allocation of $10 million towards the engineering, design and construction of bay beach systems by the Army Corps of Engineers. The announcement will be made on Monday, May 13.
The funding, secured by Sen. Carper through Congressionally Directed Spending, will support the restoration of 29 miles of beaches and the development of storm protection systems, including dunes, aimed at safeguarding the communities along the bay.
These communities encompass Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Slaughter Beach, Prime Hook Beach, and Lewes Beach.
The announcement will be held at the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company Pavilion, located at 359 Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The event will be followed by a walk out to the beach for photographs and to observe horseshoe crabs.