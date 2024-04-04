WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday the allocation of $20 billion to eight entities from the National Clean Investment Fund and the Clean Communities Investment Accelerator.
These funds, part of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, were established under the Inflation Reduction Act with the support of Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee.
"Every American should benefit from the investments we make to fight climate change, no matter their zip code," said Senator Carper in a statement. "That’s why we created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund — to leverage both public and private investments to help finance a historic network of climate and clean energy projects, especially in low-income and disadvantaged communities."