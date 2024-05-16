DOVER, Del.- Wednesday, May 15, the Senate Education Committee released Senate Bill 297.
Make Us Visible Delaware and Senator Bryan Townsend collaborated on the legislation for the last few months. Efforts from the organization for American Asian Pacific Islanders (AAPI) hopes the creation of a Delaware Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage and Culture will improve inclusion in education.
"-inclusion in education has evolved to encompass all racial, cultural, and ethnic groups because ALL students deserve to feel visible. SB 297 will require educational programming for all racial, ethnic, and cultural groups." said Devin Jiang, Co-Founder of Make Us Visible Delaware.
The corresponding House Bill 322, was introduced on March 19 to the Administration Committee. Jiang continued to say that the Senate Bill is a,
"-historic bill that is a long-term preventative solution to anti-Asian American rhetoric, violence, and hate."