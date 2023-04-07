Senate Bill 51 Passes, How it Could Impact Coastal Restaurants

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A bill that was passed by the Delaware Senate this week could ban single use plastic and styrofoam at Delaware restaurants, even those along the coast.
The Coffee Mill in Rehoboth Beach is one place along the shore that has already made the switch to many ecofriendly products like wooden coffee stirrers and biodegradable straws, "We don't want plastic in the ocean. You know, we don't want to pollute the ocean because obviously that's our livelihood." said Co-Owner Bob Cartwright.
However places like Nectar in Lewes that have straws made of the agave plant, are struggling to find other quality and environmentally friendly products.
"We're still trying to find a good product for like to go food, which we do a lot of. I think going a hundred percent is going to be hard, I'm glad they're giving us some time to do it." said Owner Lisa McDonald.
And both owners can agree that going green, costs more green.
"In some areas it has been more of a cost, but the other side of the coin, how do you put a price on the environment?" said Cartwright.
"We're doing as much as we can to absorb some of those costs as the cost of doing business - it is already eight dollars for a fresh squeezed juice. Add the plastic lid, the cup, the straw, I mean what can the market bare for juice?" explained McDonald.
However some like Beth Horsey, said they are willing to pay the price for a clean destination spot, "We can't keep destroying the earth for no reason or pennies, like it's worth a lot more than that so it's important."
The bill will next be sent to the house for further consideration. For more details on the Bill 51, visit here.