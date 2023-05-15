LEWES, Del. - Senate Bill 6 was filed last Wednesday by Senator Russ Huxtable and Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf. This bill was introduced following a controversy that arose last year when a restaurant was proposed in the park.
This legislation is meant to clearly define the goals of the 1682 Warner Grant Land Trust by specifying the preservation of “the scenic, historic, scientific, prehistoric, and wildlife values” of the trusts lands, which encompasses Cape Henlopen State Park.
“In the future, when development activity might want to creep into the park, people will go back to this legislation, as well as the 1979 legislation, as well as the original Warner Grant Land Trust and see what the priorities are for the park, “ Senator Russ Huxtable explained, “And it is to keep it in its natural habitat, it’s to have the living dunes.”
Numerous beachgoers that WRDE spoke to today on the beach at Cape Henlopen also agreed that Cape Henlopen needs to be left alone and left undeveloped. Each beachgoer referred to Cape Henlopen’s natural beauty as a reason they enjoy the park so much.
Cape Henlopen State Park is Delaware’s largest and most visited state park and regularly accounts for one out of every four visitors to Delaware State Parks. Nearly 2 millions people visit Cape Henlopen each year.
A public hearing on Senate Bill 6 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17th, at 2pm in the Senate Hall at Legislative Hall in Dover.