Senate Bill 70 Includes Animals in Domestic Violence Protections

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Senate Bill 70 was passed through the state on Tuesday which includes pets protections in domestic violence cases. The new bill allows abuse of pets as a reason to get an order of protection from an abuser.
Studies show many people in abusive relationships won't leave their abuser if their pet is threatened or the fear of their pet being hurt by the abuser.
The Brandywine SPCA said this bill is long overdue, Senior Operations Manager Laura Page said they rehabilitate animals from domestic violence cases and keep them safe until their owners can reunite with them.
"It will then give the victims peace of mind to know I don't have to stay in this situation to protect my dog Page said.
"There's going to be a huge human component in this, where the folks that feel like they have no choice will now say I have that choice to leave," she said.
Candice Woods is a survivor of domestic violence and her pet had to be put down due to long term violence. She now has a new pet Aristotle and thanks to this new legislation she said she has hope.
"I think it means so much because their safety is so important, Woods said. "They have no choice in it. So it's not fair that they would still be in this terrible situation of an abusive household, when everybody else is protected by the law, they should be too," she said.
Jacqueline Sterbach who founded What Is Your Voice Inc, deals with domestic violence victims through her work said this is more than a pet issue, it's a common issue with the people she works with.
"This issue is as prevalent as the need for protection for survivors," Sterbach said. "The reason for it is the majority of our survivors won't leave their home because they love their dog and it's a powerful control issue by the predator," she said.
What Is Your Voice Inc. has a 24/7 helpline if you're a victim or know a victim of domestic violence, 302-467-3310. The website is whatisyourvoice.org.