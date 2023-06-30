DOVER, Del. - A proposed charter change in Seaford that would have given businesses in Seaford a voice in local elections did not become law this legislative session. The Senate did not bring the bill to the floor on the last day of the 152nd General Assembly.
House Substitute 1 for House Bill 121 would have allowed businesses or corporations in Seaford to each designate one person to cast one vote in municipal elections for their business.
Seaford Mayor David Genshaw previously told Coast TV that the city was modeling the proposed change after other towns that let their businesses vote.
Common Cause Delaware has expressed strong opposition. After the Senate struck the bill down on the last day of the 152nd General Assembly, executive director Claire Snyder-Hall issued a statement expressing relief.
"While we’re relieved that the Senate rejected this bill it is worrisome that it got this far,” says Snyder-Hall. “Delaware is infamous for our business-friendly courts and laws, but this is a bridge too far."
The House passed HS 1 for HB 121 on June 30, but the Senate did not vote on it before the day was over and before the last day of session ended.