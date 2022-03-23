DELAWARE--A Senate committee in the First State quickly turned into a heated discussion Wednesday morning over a controversial bill that would require a student athlete to participate in a sports team specific to the biological sex he or she was assigned at or near birth.
This comes a day after Utah Governor Spencer Cox vetoed a similar Republican-backed bill, and two days after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also halted a similar bill passed by that state's legislature.
The debate surrounding how to include transgender athletes in sports has been highlighted primarily with University of Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas who competed at the Ivy League championships, breaking many women's records, just one season after competing in the men's team. While the Delaware Republican sponsor of SB 227 argued the bill is all about fairness, Sen. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender state senator in U.S. history, condemns it as pure discrimination.
"My understanding is that y'all are particularly concerned with a proceeding biological or physiological advantage some students may have," questioned Sen. McBride. "So I'm correct that this legislation does not forbid competition between taller and shorter girls in basketball, correct?...And it doesn't forbid competition between girls of different muscle mass. Is that correct?... I'm talking about 15-year-old kids, because legislation doesn't forbid competition for instance, between girls with different cardiovascular capacities correct?
Senate Bill 227 was reviewed by the Health & Social Services committee Wednesday, who is chaired by Sen. McBride. The hearing lasted about two hours as it was also open for public input.
Sen. Bryant Richardson sponsors SB 227 and said the proposal is not meant to exude hate or belittle the transgender community, "this is love for the sport," he said.
"You can be anything you want to be in this great country, the purpose of this bill is not to undermine that privilege, the purpose of the bill is to protect the gains in women's sports that came about almost 50 years ago under Title 9," he added.
Members of the committee mainly wanted Sen. Richardson to clarify what the bill would mean for the transgender community in Delaware.
"Are you aware that already two federal district judges--one nominated by former President Trump--have prevented similar laws and two other states from being implemented because they likely violate Title Nine,' the very law you claim you're trying to protect and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution?" Sen. McBride questioned Sen. Richardson.
Sen. Stephanie Hansen wanted a concrete example of a situation where a kid or a coach had a problem with a particular incident involving a transgender student athlete.
"Rather than it being a theoretical issue that might arise at some point in the future. Is there an actual situation that has arisen?," asked Sen. Hansen.
"You're asking for specifics and I can get you specifics," Sen. Richardson responded. "I can't get it right at this present time."
Richardson brought in two witnesses: medical expert Michelle Parsons who said she has more than 20 years of experience treating people with hormonal imbalances and has previously dealt with transgender patients as well; and legal expert on Civil Rights laws Thomas Neuberger. Neither of them turned turned their cameras on during the virtual Zoom hearing.
Both witnesses argued that if SB 227 does not pass, single-sex sports in Delaware would cease to exist.
"We have an obligation to defend everyone's rights," Sen. Richardson said. "What is wrong, is when the rights of some put at-risk the rights of others."
Still, Sen. McBride stood by her original statement saying it's "a cruel and unnecessary piece of legislation."
"It makes it easy to forget that we're talking about real people, real young people," she said. "Being a trans kid in a world that so often rejects who you are, is already hard enough. I don't understand why we would pass a law that makes their lives even harder. Look, I know it can be difficult to understand what it feels like to be someone like me. But imagine fearing your entire childhood. That if people only knew who you are, you could lose your family, your friends, your safety and your community."
More than 20 members of the public spoke at the virtual hearing to state why they were in favor or against SB 227. The vast majority opposed it.
Sen. Richardson spoke to WRDE News right after the hearing, and he said he felt attacked with little opportunity to reply to the questions being asked. He also acknowledged that the bill is not likely to go anywhere in the Democratically-controlled legislature, but felt it necessary to bring public attention to the issue.