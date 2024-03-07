MARYLAND - Thursday, Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a republican now running for Senate, said he would not vote for either former president Donald Trump or President Biden in the upcoming 2024 election.
He made the coments during an event hosted by the news organization Axios.
Hogan said "I'm like 70% of the rest of people in America who do not want Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be President."
The announcement is a shift for the Senate hopeful. Earlier in the year, Hogan said he would support the republican nominee for president.