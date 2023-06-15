REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - U.S. Senator Tom Carper will be receiving the Gold de Fleury Medal at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Friday.
According to officials, the Gold De Fleury Medal is the Army Corps' Highest Civilian Honor, which Carper earned for his work to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They say the award is given to one person outside organization every year, honoring those who have provided significant contributions to Army Engineering.
They also say the medal emphasizes the history, customs, and traditions of the Army Corps of Engineers community.
Officials say the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce says that traffic in the bandstand area will be blocked from around noon to 2 p.m., with several parking spaces specifically designated for guests.
They note that the Summer Concert Series bandstand performance planned for Friday night will still continue on as normal.