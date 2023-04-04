BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Senator Tom Carper spent the morning thanking the Bridgeville firefighters who responded to Saturday's tornado.
"This is just a chance to say thank you to the people of Sussex County who were affected by this," Senator Carper told WRDE. "And let them know the whole state of Delaware is grateful for the service of this volunteer fire company."
Bridgeville Fire President Matt Smith said the support from the community means a lot.
"We did our job but that was just the tip of the iceberg," he said, referring to the tornado response. "It all transpired Saturday night and Sunday morning when people showed up. The community really came out and supported each other and for that we are very thankful."
When asked how people can support the fire company, Smith said people can focus on helping their neighbors.
"If you see your neighbor or people in your community are suffering, if you can lend a hand to help them pick up their yard," he said. "Some of their homes are destroyed they are looking for a place to live. If you have a rental somewhere, I'm sure there's going to be people that need a home for maybe an extended period while their property is repaired."
Saturday's EF-3 tornado was the widest tornado in state history, and most severe in Sussex County history. For more ways on how to help, click here.