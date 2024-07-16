WILMINGTON, Del. - Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) comments on the dismissal of former President Donald Trump’s indictment regarding mishandled classified documents.
In a press release, Senator Coons states, "Judge Cannon’s conclusion that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s tenure violates the Appointments and Appropriations Clauses misinterprets the Constitution’s text, departs from a half-century of established precedent, and defies common sense."
A recent decision earlier this month gave presidents immunity from prosecution, which Coons believes ultimately led to the dismissal of this case.
Senator Coons ends his statement urging, "I expect that Special Counsel Smith will promptly appeal this decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and that this ruling by the district court will be overturned, given decades of precedent."