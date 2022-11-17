WASHINGTON - In a speech on the House floor today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not run for a leadership position in the new Congress.
Delaware Senator Chris Coons issued a statement recognizing the work she's done for nearly 20 years in Democratic leadership.
"Senator Pelosi's announcement today brings to an end one of the most remarkable chapters in American politics," he said. "For your public service, for your leadership, for your commitment to our nation: Thank you, Madam speaker."