SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department says that a woman in her 80s was physically assaulted by an unknown person outside of her home around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The attack took place in the area of Arch Street. After assaulting the woman, the suspect then drove to the Salisbury area with the woman in the car before kicking her out and leaving her. People in the area observed and helped the woman, who was then transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury to be treated. Police say her injuries included abrasions, bruises, and deep cuts but they are not life-threatening.
Seaford Police were unable to share suspect information or descriptions at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.