Convicted on two misconduct misdemeanors, Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled back in court on Oct. 19 for sentencing. Judge William Carpenter Jr. making that decision on Thursday.
On July 1 a Kent County jury found McGuiness guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule. In finalizing the conviction, Judge Carpenter Jr. tossed out the structuring verdict. It marked the first conviction of a sitting statewide elected official in Delaware history.
Despite the legal issues and seeing her own Democrat party endorse attorney Lydia York in the primary, McGuiness kept campaigning in an attempt to win re-election. On Tuesday, York won the primary by capturing 71.02% of the vote.
Judge Carpenter Jr's office says the Oct. 19 sentencing will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the Kent County Courthouse.