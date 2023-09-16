DELAWARE - September is National Preparedness Month, a time when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reiterates its commitment to raising awareness about disaster preparedness. FEMA launched the “Ready Campaign” in 2021, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preparing before disaster ever strikes.
This year, the campaign has a specific focus on educating older adults about hurricane and disaster preparedness. With the powerful Hurricane Lee sparing our coast from disaster, it serves as a reminder of the necessity of always being prepared for potential disasters.
Delaware native and longtime Rehoboth Beach resident, Lin Pawlyk, has first-hand experience dealing with the fury of Mother Nature. She vividly remembers riding out Hurricane Irene in 2011, a storm that caused considerable damage and left her facing difficult decisions regarding her home's safety.
"That hit us pretty hard, and that's the hurricane that brought down trees," she recalls. "So I thought, do I leave, do I stay? What's going to happen to my house? I didn't know. So, I decided to clear out some things from the central part of my house."
Pawlyk emphasizes the importance of being prepared for disasters, stating, "I always have my prescriptions in a box with about a month's worth, and I keep a list of essential items in my safe haven closet. This includes my medications, and a flashlight is always in there."
Emergency officials stress that individuals who rely on special medical equipment or require specific storage for prescription medication should consult with their medical providers to establish a comprehensive emergency plan.
Connor Dacey, a Hurricane Program Specialist with FEMA Region 3, expresses the agency's hope that all Delaware residents are prepared for any impending storm, regardless of their circumstances, stating, "whether individuals have disabilities or reside in rural or urban locations, we want to ensure that everyone, especially older individuals, feels confident and informed about how to prepare for a storm. We aim to empower them to take the necessary steps."
Remaining vigilant is a priority for Lin Pawlyk. She worries that people may become complacent, assuming that a storm will always miss them. "So, I try to keep myself very aware of that."
Fortunately, Delaware's coastline has so far avoided direct impacts from tropical systems, including Hurricane Lee. However, it is important to always have an emergency kit ready, know evacuation routes, and have multiple sources to receive important warnings and information.