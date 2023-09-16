Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.