REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a serious accident involving 2 cars on Friday night at around 10:45pm at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd.
Units found 4 patients in each car. Both cars were heavily damaged. Sussex County EMS Paramedics, Rehoboth Beach Fire EMS crews, Lewes Fire Department, Millsboro Fire Company, and Mid-Sussex Ambulance treated the patients while the Rehoboth Fire crews, assisted by Lewes Fire Department rescue team, used the Jaws of Life to extricate 2 of the patients.
Delaware State Police Trooper 2 helicopter and Lifenet each transported 1 patient by air to Christiana Hospital. 4 victims were taken to Beebe Medical Center in an ambulance, 2 more were taken to Bayhealth Hospital in Milford. Crews were on the scene for over 2 hours. Delaware State Police is investigating.