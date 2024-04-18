GEORGETOWN, Del.- On the morning of April 18, when a car crashed into the back of Jimenez near Layton Avenue around 8:12 a.m., resulting in serious injuries to both a person inside the business and the car's driver, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
Georgetown Police officers arrived at the scene to find significant damage to the business and quickly provided aid to the injured parties. A person who was struck by a car while inside the business sustained serious injuries and was attended to by the officers before being transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the vehicle, whose condition was also serious, received prompt medical attention at the scene and was subsequently transported to a hospital as well.
The Georgetown Police are working to determine the cause of the crash as an investigation continues. The names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending the investigation.