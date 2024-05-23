NEW MUSIC AND WIND FEST

Courtesy: Bill Warrell

MILTON, Del. — The Milton New Music and Wind Fest is just a couple of weeks away, and a unique addition to the town is set to enhance the performances.

The amphitheater at Federal Street Field, nearing completion, is the handiwork of a retired Army engineer and local hero. Festival organizers are excited to unveil this new venue just in time for the Sun-tennial celebration of Maestro Marshall Allen.

The event will feature performances by the Sun Ra Arkestra, Janel Leppin's Ensemble Volcanic Ash, and T.K. Blue & Fostina Dixon's premier "100 for Marshall."

The 2nd annual Milton New Music & Wind Fest will take place on June 1, from 2 p.m. to dusk. The festival will see kites soaring above family picnics, offering an enjoyable day for all attendees.

A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.