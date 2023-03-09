PRESTON, Md. - Seven cats and a lamb are unaccounted for after a fire that took place on Frazier Neck Road in Preston early Thursday morning, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says that the fire started around 3:00 a.m. in an wooden-frame outbuilding. They say there were no fire alarms inside.
It took 30 firefighters from the Preston Volunteer Fire Company 45 minutes to control the fire, says the office, after it was discovered by a family member of the outbuilding's owner.
According to the office, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they estimate the fire to have caused around $80k in damages.