Several DelDOT projects crowd Milford roadways

MILFORD, Del. - Orange cones can be seen lining the streets throughout Milford.
Four major projects at Route 113 and Route 14, North East Front Street, the Mispillion Bridge, and the Route 1 ramp leading to Cedar Beach Road are causing lane closures, detours and delays.
Denise Powell thinks it's too much at once,
"I feel like if they would just finish one project before they start another one, things would get completed faster."
But DelDOT said it has to do the work now for safety and compliancy like repairing the bridge over the Mispillion River.
"There's some projects that we just deem necessary especially for safety reasons. Whether it's making needed improvements to an intersection, if it's a bridge maintenance or rehabilitation project. These are projects that need to get done." said CR McLeod with DelDOT.
Work on the Mispillion Bridge alone has created trouble for cars and bicyclists alike on their commute,
"Coming up from Slaughter Beach that bridge is kind of like a really vital part of the street to try and get up to this side of town, the northern side of Milford. So even just leaving Slaughter Beach, having to get onto route 1 on the weekend is just a pain." said Angela Kalesis who rides her bike into Milford from her home in Slaughter Beach.
DelDOT said it's not just milford seeing an increase in maintenance,
"We're doing more than a billion dollars in capital projects just this year alone." said McLeod.
DelDOT said projects like Route 113 and Route 14 are expected to be completed in the next couple of months but projects like the Mispillion Bridge are under repair indefinitely.
Updates on these projects can be seen on the DelDOT website.