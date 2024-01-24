Harrington, Del.- The City of Harrington is set to unveil a new playground located behind the Parks and Recreation building. This space will be a haven for children's play and learning. According to the city, the project is made possible by efforts from the Mayor and City Council, along with grants provided by Cunningham Recreation and GameTime. The new playground will complete what the city calls Phase One of its outside recreation facility. This initial phase lays the groundwork for a 32-by-92 foot playground, catering to ages two to five and five to 12. Anticipating a bright future, the City plans a ribbon-cutting ceremony upon completion, signaling the playground's public opening. The city says that the new playground will be open to the public from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. This initiative showcases the City's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community space, as well as prioritizing the well-being and development of Harrington's youth.
Several grants fund new Harrington playground
