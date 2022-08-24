Several Water Advisories in Rehoboth in the Last Month

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - In the last month, several water advisories have been issued for Rehoboth Beach. The amount of them in such a short time period has raised concerns.
Water advisories occur when there is rainfall or storm drainage that pushes bacteria into the ocean, causing higher levels of bacteria than normal.
Beach-goers, like Arianna Swann and Samantha Stauff, wish they had known about the advisory prior to traveling to the beach, "I feel like there should definitely be signs or if anything bigger signs because I heard there are signs but didn't see any." - "Yeah especially because we're not from here it's not like we had any prior knowledge before coming here."
Mother Brittany Moberly, will not let her kids in the water during an advisory, "I would not feel okay for my kids to go into it just because they have health problems as it is anyway, I wouldn't want to add more health problems."
DNREC advises those still going into the water to be cautious, but beach-goers are not being kept from swimming.
The latest advisory in Rehoboth, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Stockley Street, ended at about 3:35 pm.
For more information on water advisories and to sign up for alerts for when future advisories go into effect, visit recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov.