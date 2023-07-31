SNOW HILL, Md. - Two fires in Maryland over the weekend were caused by severe weather, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
The first fire took place just after 8:30 p.m. in Snow Hill Saturday night, says the fire marshal, at a barn on Whiton Road. They say several departments from across the area appeared to help, which included Snow Hill, Newark, Powellville, Willards, Parsonsburg, Pittsville, Girdletree, Stockton, Greenbackville fire departments. They say the fire took three hours to get under control.
The second fire took place in Pokomoke just after 10:30 p.m. The fire marshal says that the Pokomoke Volunteer Fire Company found smoke rising from a two-story family home. They say the Pokomoke company was helped by Stockton, Girdletree and New Church fire departments. They say it took two hours to get the fire under control. Two people were displaced as a result of the fire, who they say have been helped by the American Red Cross.
The Fire Marshal says they responded to both scenes and conducted examination. The exact causes of the fires remain under investigation, but severe weather is believed to be a contributing factor.