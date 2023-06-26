MILTON, Del. - Severe weather is possible on Delmarva this evening. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather.
What exactly does a slight risk of severe weather mean? It means that there is a 15% chance of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of any point on a map. The severe weather risk index has five categories that include marginal, slight, enhanced, moderate, and high. Each of those phrases correlates to a probability of severe weather occurring. A marginal risk equates to a 5% probability, slight is a 15% probability, enhanced is 30%, moderate is 45%, and high is 60%. There are special occasions where a 30% risk will yield a high risk, but that is only if that 30% risk is for tornadoes.
Here on Delmarva, our severe weather days typically occur on days when we are under a slight or enhanced risk of severe weather. In April, Sussex County saw a deadly tornado tear through the region on a day with only a slight risk. This means it is extremely important to be prepared no matter what the risk level is.
To prepare for severe weather, it is a good idea to bring in or tie down any loose outdoor objects that can be blown away or broken by hail. It is also vital to monitor the weather on the day of the expected severe weather. If a warning is issued, it is important to move indoors immediately, staying far away from windows.
