MILLSBORO, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has declared an emergency closure for recreational clamming and mussel harvest in Indian River Bay until Aug. 24. This mandatory closure comes in response to a recent sewage spill caused by a pump station failure in the town of Millsboro.
DNREC says on Wednesday afternoon, a sewage failure in Millsboro led to the discharge of raw sewage into the Iron Branch, a tributary of the Indian River, which eventually flows into the bay. DNREC advises recreational water users to be cautious and limit water contact in the upper Indian River Bay, especially in areas near the location of the spill.
While the spill has been contained, DNREC Division of Water staff are actively monitoring and repairing the Millsboro pump station to prevent any further incidents. The primary concern is the potential fecal contamination of shellfish in Indian River Bay. To safeguard public health, the National Shellfish Sanitation Program mandates a 21-day closure of shellfish harvest to prevent the consumption of contaminated bivalve shellfish. This federal guideline also allows time for natural cleansing of the shellfish beds.
It's important to note that the closure only affects recreational clamming and mussel harvest in the area. The harvest of crabs, conch, and finfish remains unaffected by the closure. Additionally, oysters grown commercially under aquaculture leases in Rehoboth Bay are not impacted, and their harvest continues as usual. However, it is essential to remember that recreational harvest of oysters is prohibited across Delaware.
To ensure compliance with the closure and to raise awareness among recreational clammers, Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police, in collaboration with the DNREC Delaware Shellfish Program, are patrolling and monitoring Indian River Bay.
For more information about the closure and the Delaware Shellfish Program under DNREC authority, interested individuals can visit the official website at de.gov/shellfish.