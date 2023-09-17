CAMBRIDGE, Md. — The Maryland Environmental Service has issued a report concerning a recent sanitary sewer overflow incident that transpired overnight at the Woods Road pumping station in Cambridge. According to the city, the incident was attributed to a malfunction in station controls, resulting in the discharge of an estimated 110,000 gallons of effluent into the Shoal Creek area near the wastewater treatment plant.
Upon discovery of the overflow, immediate action was taken to address the issue and mitigate any potential risks to the community. The affected area around the overflow location has been thoroughly sanitized to minimize environmental impact and ensure public safety.
Reports detailing the incident have been submitted to both the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Dorchester County Health Department, as required by regulatory protocols. In light of this incident, the public is strongly advised to avoid any contact with standing water in the vicinity of the overflow area. While there is no immediate threat of contamination to the local drinking water supply, taking precautions remains essential to ensure the well-being of the community.
For those seeking further information or wishing to report any similar incidents, the Department of Public Works can be reached at (410) 228-1955.