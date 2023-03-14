Shark Storage Facility Proposed In Lewes

LEWES, Del.- A shark storage facility has been proposed to be built on Pilottown Road in Lewes.
According to a site development application to the city, the facility would allow for the capture and sale of sharks to aquariums around the world.
According to Aaron Carlisle, a professor of marine biology at the University of Delaware who specializes in sharks, some sharks can benefit from captivity. However- each situation is different.
"Depending on the quality of the environment, how big the space is, how much effort, energy, and resources are put into caring for the animals, it can be a positive thing or a negative thing.," he said.
But not everyone thinks sharks should be on display.
"I'm definitely not in favor of the shark capturing," said Kaylee Carter. "I think selling them to aquariums kind of messes with the natural preservation of our shark community."