SHARPTOWN, Del.- Celebrating almost 100 years! The Sharptown Firemen's Carnival is back August 3.
Carnival fans come from all around the area, even out of state, to try the famous oyster sandwiches and ride rides.
Park and admission are free. But proceeds from ride tickets and food sales benefit the Sharptown Volunteer Fire Department.
"For equipment. Fire gear is expensive, fire trucks are expensive. Anything to help our dive team, our EMS, our administrative side of it. It all goes right back to the Fire Department so we can help the community the best we can," said Damian Jones, President of the fire department.
A lot of fan favorites are returning. But new this year, is a rollercoaster called the Wacky Worm.
The carnival is open Thursday at 7. It runs until August 27.