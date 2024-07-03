SALISBURY, Md. – A shed fire in Salisbury, caused $8,500 in damages and was deemed arson. The investigation has led to pending arrests for two people under the age of 18-years-old.
The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a shed fire at 1200 Nokomis Avenue at approximately 2:29 p.m. July 2. The fire involved an 8' x 12' wood-framed shed owned by Charles Capute and Robert Dashiell, and was occupied by Mary Polk at the time, according to report by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
No injuries were reported, but the estimated losses include $6,000 for the structure and $2,500 for what was inside. The fire, discovered by a passerby, was brought under control within 10 minutes by 12 firefighters said first responders.
The fire originated on the outside of the shed and is reported to have been started intentionally. Two people under 18-years-old arrests are pending, and their referrals will be sent to the Department of Juvenile Services.