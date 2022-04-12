MILLSBORO, Del.- Sheldon Hudson is no longer Millsboro's Town Manager.
Hudson confirmed to WRDE that this past Wednesday was his last day.
A statement from Hudson is as follows:
It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve the businesses and residents of Millsboro as town manager over the past six years. The much-needed commercial development the Town has seen would not have been possible without significant investment on the part of the various retailers and restaurants that now call Millsboro home - Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Tractor Supply, Grotto's Sports Bar, Ashley Furniture, Lewes Dairy, and many others. Looking forward, there is talk of both a freestanding emergency department and an ambulatory campus coming to the Town. For these and other reasons, those who embraced reform and the economic growth that came with it have much to be proud of for sure.
Details of Hudson's departure were not immediately revealed. Hudson did not describe his future plans.