LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Shell Bridge Road in between Millscreek Road and Portsville Road starting on Wednesday, May 17 and lasting through early July, weather permitting.
The department says that the work will be repair and maintenance work on the bridge over Portsville Mill Pond.
They are offering the following detours:
For those heading north on Mount Pleasant Roan towards Shell Bridge Road: Head east on Dogwood Lane to Airport Road to SR 24 (Sharptown Road). Continue into the Town of Laurel to West Street to West Market Street and then turn north onto Central Avenue. Then go west on Woodland Road to Woodland Ferry Road to Bethel Road, back to Shell Bridge Road.
For those heading south on Shell Bridge Road: Head east on Woodland Ferry Road to Woodland Road into the Town of Laurel. Turn south onto Central Avenue, then turn west onto SR 24 (West Market Street). Continue on West Street to Sharptown Road, the turn west onto Airport Road and then turn south onto Dogwood Lane. This will bring you to Mount Pleasant Road, which will bring you back to Shell Bridge Road.