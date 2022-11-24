Shepard's Office Spreads Holiday Cheer by Feeding Those in Need

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Shepard's Office provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
Shepard's Office expanded its regular hours this Thanksgiving to meet a growing need this holiday season. John Bartolin said they seen a large turnout on Thanksgiving Day.
"They know it is a place they know they're going to get fed and they're going to be around people that want to feed them," Bartolin said.
Volunteers prepared boxes of Thanksgiving essentials and offering pickups of much-needed items as the cold season hits.
Linda Stevenson picked up two meals. She said she's struggling to afford groceries as e prices rise.
"One day i went to the store and paid ten dollars for a bag of 1-pound potatoes and I thought, 'that can't be right'," Stevenson said.
Volunteers say they're seeing more need than ever and growing gratitude with higher prices on every day groceries. They anticipated between 500 and 700 meals served to the community this year.