SALISBURY, Md. - The Criminal Investigation Divisions for the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Salisbury Police Department say they are investigating four separate shootings that took place in the county over the past 36 hours.
According to the sheriff, the first took place on Chippewa Blvd overnight on Sept. 12. Officials say the shooting went unreported until a concerned citizen contacted the office, who then determined that several shots had been fired in the area.
The second shooting took place early Thursday morning, says the sheriff, in the area of Price Road. They say numerous shots were fired but the shooting was not reported. The office says the officers only found out about the shooting when they responded to a hit-and-run of someone trying to escape.
The third shooting also took place early Thursday morning, says police, at a home on Carolyn Avenue. The sheriff says the home was hit 13 times by two separate shooters.
The office says the fourth shooting took place on Davis Street, where a home was hit by gunfire three times.
The sheriff says Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction for these shootings. They say anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app