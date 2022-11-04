GEORGETOWN, Del. - DelDOT has announced the closure of Shingle Point Road between Gravel Hill Road and Harbeson Road starting Monday, November 28th through Friday, December 9th.
DelDOT says Zack Excavating will be doing the work, which will be the removal and replacement of crossroad pipes.
DelDOT offers this detour for those who would normally need to drive on the road:
Drivers traveling north on Shingle Point Road will continue north on Rt. 30, Gravel Hill Rd., to east on Sand Hill Road, to Harbeson Road and south back to Shingle Point Road. Those driving south will be detoured west on Sand Hill Road to Rt. 30, Gravel Hill Road, south back to Shingle Point Road.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov or tune to WTMC-AM 1380