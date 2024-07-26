LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Lincoln.
At about 10:37 p.m., troopers said that they responded to a home on the 10000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of shots fired. When troopers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect fired several shots that hit an occupied house. There were three adults in the home at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured, and the incident remains under investigation.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective R. Mitchell by calling 302-752-3794.