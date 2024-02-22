LAUREL, Del - Laurel Police Department units responded to a shots-fired complaint on Discount Land Rd., in front of Hollybrook Apartments on Feb. 22. at approximately 2:32 p.m. Police say multiple callers reported shots fired from a car.
Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered evidence of a shooting, leading to the closure of the area for investigation with an increased police presence. The initial findings revealed that at least two male subjects fired multiple rounds from a silver 2015 Kia Forte.
Laurel Police say the car was located by Milford Police officers, who conducted a traffic stop on North West Front. St. Police say multiple subjects fled from the car. According to a post on the Laurel Police Department's Facebook, at this time of writing, four subjects are currently in custody, one is still at large. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time.
Milford Police Department, Delaware State Police, Laurel Police Department K9, and police aviation are continuing to search the area in Milford.
This incident is under ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Delaware CrimeStoppers at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by calling 800-TIP-3333.
Updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.