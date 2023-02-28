REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Five people were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with shoplifting from the Cosmetic Company outlet store.
Delaware State Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. that four women and one man ran from the store with stolen merchandise. The suspects then drove off in a light blue mini van with California registration.
Police were able to locate the van driving north on Route 1 near the Broadkill bridge and stopped it. According to police, the trooper noticed stolen merchandise that included fragrances, clothing, purses, and blankets in plain view inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of $92,323 of stolen merchandise along with almost $10,000 in U.S. currency, two large fixed-blade knives, and brass knuckles.
At the time of writing, police say there have been three stores identified with having merchandise stolen by the suspects, including the Cosmetic Company outlet, Cracker Barrel, and the Coach outlet.
Twenty-year-old Vidu Miclescu was driving the vehicle when it was pulled over by police. Passengers included 41-year-old Mirela Velcu, 29-year-old Madalina Pirvu, 34-year-old Speranta Dumitru, and 37-year-old Ancuta Ignat, all from Middle River, Md.
All of the suspects were charged with multiple felonies including theft of property value over $50,000, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, organized retail theft, and second degree conspiracy. Miclescu was also charged with multiple traffic violations.
Miclescu was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $16,150 secured bond. The four women were committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on a $16,000 secured bond.