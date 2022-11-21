GEORGETOWN, Del.- Shoppers in the grocery store are getting everything they need for a holiday feast later this week.
But the price tags seem to get higher and higher each year.
"The eggs have gone skyrocketed," Tish Bartusiak of Bridgeville said. "The milk is expensive. Everything seems enormously high no matter what you get."
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of a 16 pound turkey has gone up almost five dollars from last year.
Three pounds of sweet potatoes is up 40 cents. Twelve ounces of fresh cranberries is actually down 41 cents. A pound of green beans is up 39 cents. Five pounds of russet potatoes is up 68 cents.
If you're looking to have a sweet end to your meal, a gallon of milk to make your eggnog is up 54 cents. A 30 ounce can of pumpkin pie mix is up 64 cents.
Some customers say that specifically with produce, stores are charging the same price for a lesser amount of items in containers.
Others say the prices are rising for some produce.
"Especially anything that's pre-packaged on produce like salad bags and things like that have risen," Andrea Grill of Georgetown said. "I'd say it's almost triple what it was a year ago."
But some customers have changed their approach when shopping.
"I've learned to change my style of shopping and today you know I was looking at different brands and trying to save buying the store brand versus you know a name brand," Cheryl Kudrick of Milton said.
Most shoppers say these increased prices may leave a dish off of the kitchen table for Thanksgiving but spending the day with family will make for nothing to gobble about.