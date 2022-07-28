Short-Term Rentals Causes New Committee To Form In Lewes

Lewes, Del.- Short-term rentals have boomed in Lewes and other beach areas throughout Sussex County.
While they help boost the local economy, there is also concern for the strain on local infrastructure such as trash and recycle disposal and law enforcement.
Because of the rise in visitors, the Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee has been formed and have had multiple meetings discussing suggestions for improvements to the community.
The Committee's goal is to bring some rules and regulations to the area, while keeping everyone happy. Members of the committee include council members and residents of Lewes alike.
Locals like Hervey Johnson say that the elevated foot and car traffic around the area has caught their attention recently.
"I think for a long time Lewes has been a popular destination," he said. "It's obviously more busy during the summer."
The rise of services such as Air BNB and VRBO are massive contributors to the rise in short-term rentals. Real Estate agent Sharon Palmer-Stauffer said that short-term rentals may be new, but the problems such as noise and lack of parking are not. She also said short-term rentals have boomed in areas that were not as occupied before, like areas that are further away from the beach.
The next meeting for the committee is this upcoming Tuesday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. Follow WRDE for more updates.