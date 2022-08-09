Short-Term Rentals Impacting Lewes

Lewes, Del.- Lewes is a historic town in Sussex County, and its' popularity is starting to grow.
More and more people are choosing Lewes for their summer getaway, and this is a great thing for the economy of Lewes. However, there are some issues rising in the city.
Issue such as parking, policing, trash collection and noise are all issues the Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee is working to address. The committee met again this morning and discussed issues like affordable public housing and potential new ordinance.
But these short-term rentals are impacting more than infrastructure.
Georgia Tugen has been a homeowner is Lewes for 42 years, and says there are definite problems. But one of the biggest problems in her eyes is how these visitors impact the city's sense of community.
"It's important to have a strong sense of community, at least in historic downtown Lewes," she said. "They're the people that volunteer, they're the folks that look after neighbors. So I think within that regard, it's important to have some stability with who is in the home."
With Lewes depending on volunteers for a lot of the city's non-profits, having a high community morale is important. Don Long with the Ad Hic committee says that it's important to keep those ideas in mind.
"We're not a resort town, we're a historical town on the water and we always have been. I hope we don't lose that essence of who we are, and that certain charm that attracts people to Lewes," he said.
The committee will meet two more times on August 16th and August 30th at 10 a.m. at Lewes City Hall. All meetings are open to the public.