Shortage of EMTs in Milford causes strain on current workforce

MILFORD, Del. - With a staff of 6 full-time Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) Carlisle Fire Company said it is not enough to keep up with growing demand in the area.
Last year the company went on about 4,000 calls and has already gone on about half of that this year.
The Fire Chief, Shawn Hinton, attributes the increase in demand to a growing community.
Hinton said that the biggest concern with this shortage is the negative impact it has on current staff,
"Just having that lack of EMS and more calls, just becomes that burnout worry. A big portion of what we try to make sure that our staff does not have to deal with is the mental health aspect of it."
If you are interested in joining the Carlisle Fire Company, applications can be submitted at Station 42 or online.