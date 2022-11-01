DELMAR, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says that the increased police presence in Delmar Monday morning came a result of a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend.
Troopers say the dispute happened in the area of East Grove Street on the Delaware side, shots were fired but it is not yet clear why. DSP says nobody was hurt, finding a woman, a two year old, and the boyfriend inside the home.
According to DSP, they gave the boyfriend several opportunities to leave the home, but he refused, resulting the troopers going inside to take him in to custody.
Delmar Elementary says they continued school like normal, but because the dispute happened close to Delmar middle and high school, students there were sent home early.
DSP says the boyfriend was taken in to custody to be charged. They say the investigation is ongoing.