BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Bethany Beach's side streets are under water after what was Hurricane Ian passes through.
Bethany's beach is eroded, much like Rehoboth's. In Rehoboth, dune fences were damaged and broken, with some posts snapped in half.
Both beaches and boardwalks were full of debris and sand, as strong winds continued throughout Saturday.
Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a Post-Tropical Cyclone, but inclement weather remains a concern.
A Gale Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect. At this time, both advisories run through Monday. A Coastal Flood Watch is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday, as this weekend's weather comes to a head.