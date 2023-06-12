BERLIN, Md. — A sign on Route 611 is now named after fallen Wicomico Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
The sign is just miles from where Hilliard's family still lives. Supporter Doug Marshall says the sign will raise awareness for those who knew Hilliard and those who did not.
"You are going to see 30-40 thousand cars pass this location every day, and that's what makes your heart feel good," Marshall says.
Hilliard's widow Tashica unveiled the sign Monday morning. She says the ongoing support of the community has kept them going.
"Last year was kind of a blur," she tells WRDE. "But the support we have seen from the community over the last year and that has continued on even into the start of a new year [is] our strength."
Hilliard was attempting to arrest a fugitive in Pittsville when he was shot and killed. Austin Davidson was convicted of murder charges in May.
A candlelight vigil for Hilliard is scheduled for Monday evening in downtown Pittsville.