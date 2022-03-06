Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM Monday to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&