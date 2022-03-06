LEWES, Del.— A Delmarva couple is raising funds to bring aid to families and soldiers in Lviv, Ukraine. Liliya Borodchak and her husband Keith Modzelewski set up a Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine Fund in early March intending to send medical supplies to her parents and other families in need.
Ukraine has been under Russian siege since Feb. 24, with the United Nations reporting more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to different countries such as Moldova and Poland to get away from the war.
"My day starts with checking in with my parents to see if they're still alive, if they're okay, or maybe I'll never see them again in my life," Borodchak said.
The family will receive medical supplies in Rehoboth Beach and send them to Port Reading, NJ, where they will be shipped to Lviv, Ukraine.
Supplies include aspirin, bandages, pain relievers, gloves, and a list of supplies. Food supplies include non-perishable canned goods among others.
"For monetary donations the Ukrainian red cross is great one, organization to come back to, come back alive is another great organization through Ukraine which is supporting humanitarian efforts on the ground," Modzelewski said.
Within days of setting up the donation link, the couple received an outpouring show of support from the Sussex County community, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, more than 120 protesters gathered in front of the Zwaanendael Museum in downtown Lewes, holding signs in support of Ukraine.
A meeting was also held to share information about the donation links.
A prayer vigil was held at the St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 4 p.m.
"We gather to pray for the Ukrainians, especially the women and children that are in harms way, and are note being allowed to evacuate safely, and being separated from their families," Rev. Jeffrey Ross said.
The full list of accepted supplies for donation can be found on us.meest.com/humanitarian-aid-packages-for-ukraine
To donate goods in Rehoboth Beach, contact Liliya Borodchak at borodchakliliya@gmail.com
or Keith Modzelewski at Keithmodz@me.com
Supplies and donations may also go towards Come Back Alive and the Ukrainian Red Cross.
To donate to Come Back Alive, visit https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/
To donate the Ukrainian Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/