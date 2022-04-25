OCEAN CITY, Md- Right now in Ocean City, The Buzzed Word brings together book-worms and wine lovers. The shop off of Coastal Highway is a book and wine store.
Owner Mickie Meinhardt started the wine and book pairing on Instagram. She started an online series, sipping wine while discussing books she was reading.
"People really liked it! It became and event series in New York where I was working at the time. Authors on book tours would come to books stores and I would pair their book with wine," Meinhardt.
The book shop has a bar inside. You can enjoy a wine tasting, eat snacks, or just sip on a glass while shopping books. All of the wine is natural.
"I like to say nothing on the grapes, nothing in the bottle. It's wine that has no pesticides sprayed on the grapes whatsoever. It's usually hand harvested, dry farmed. And there's nothing in there besides grapes and local, natural yeasts." said Meinhardt.
The books are carefully selected as well.
"We're an equitable book shop. So we focus on women writers, writers of color, queer writers, and translated literature. A lot of people will notice these are interesting titles and it's very curated here," said Meinhardt.
The Buzzed Word is open right now, all year round. It's open to browse, but you can also reserve for events like bachelorette parties or a date night.